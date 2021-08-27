Mississippi man charged with sexually abusing 18-year-old worker

Published 1:12 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee who was partially unconscious.

William A. Fisk, 38, of Natchez, Mississippi, was charged with oral sexual battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a jail.

Concordia Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office investigators say the victim was an 18-year-old man who worked at a convenience store and became friends with the general manager, Fisk.

Deputies said Fisk and the victim were in a vehicle together when the victim was partially conscious. Investigators said Fisk performed sexual acts on the victim against his will.

More News

Mississippi man faces 24 felony charges after his barricades himself in his attic in standoff with officer

Luke Bryan concert postponed due to possible effects from Hurricane Ida

Is New Orleans protected from a hurricane? Ida aims to test city’s flood control changes since Hurricane Katrina

Fill your prescription with this photo gallery of puppies helping Mississippi hospital staff destress from COVID-19 surge

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article