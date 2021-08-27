Mississippi man called ‘evil, callous, scheming, ungrateful, sinister, violent and corrupt monster’ by mother after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter

More than two years after the body of Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial was found near Sardis Lake, her family found closure.

Inside the Lafayette County Courthouse on Friday, Brandon Theesfeld plead guilty to first degree murder and admitted to shooting Kostial multiple times. Theesfeld was facing a capital murder charge, but defense attorney Tony Farese and the State of Mississippi agreed on reducing the charge to murder in the first degree.

Judge Kelly Luther presided over the change of plea hearing and accepted Theesfeld’s plea. With a charge of first degree murder there is a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

At the start of the proceedings, Farese presented the court with the mental evaluation that was conducted on Theesfeld in October of last year. The evaluation determined that Theesfeld was found competent and sane as well as mentally competent to stand trial if one was needed.

During the hearing, assistant district attorney Mickey Mallette read aloud the State’s evidence and presented the facts of what let to Kostial’s murder in the early morning hours of July 20, 2019.

The state’s evidence detailed how Theesfeld and Kostial met and the events that led to her death.

During the hearing both of Kostial’s parents provided statements, which were read by Mallete to the court. Kostial’s mother, Cindy Kostial’s statement spoke at length about the love she had for her daughter and of future moments Theesfeld took away from Kostial, her mother and the rest of her family.

“I wish I could have kept her away from this evil, callous, scheming, ungrateful, sinister and violent and corrupt monster,” Kostial’s mother’s statement read. “He had every opportunity to do good in the world, but he chose to do evil. Brandon, you belong in jail each day for the rest of your life for the heinous act you committed to such a sweet soul in Ally. Every time your cell door slams shut it may it be a reminder for what you did and the life you took from us.”

Prior to the conclusion of the hearing, Theesfeld read a statement he had prepared, apologizing to the Kostial family.

“I am sincerely sorry for the pain I’ve caused while taking Ally from you,” Theesfeld said. “My actions have forever changed your lives and my family’s lives. I wish I could take it all back but I can’t. There is no excuse for my actions and I have asked God for forgiveness. I hope one day that you will find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Both the Kostial and Theesfeld families were attendance at the hearing.

According to Mississippi law, Theesfeld is eligible to petition for a conditional release at the age of 65 and once he has served 15 years of his sentence.