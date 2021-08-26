Recent Mississippi high school graduate killed after motorbike traveling at ‘high, high rate of speed’ crashes head-on into vehicle

A Mississippi teen who was reportedly driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed died in a head-on collision Tuesday night.

WDAM News in Hattiesburg reports that Bryce’ston “Bryce” Page, 18, died after crashing his high-performance motorcycle on Springhill Road in the Calhoun community.

Page was a 2021 graduate of Laurel High School considered by many to be an outstanding student-athlete and was once voted homecoming king

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after deputies had received a report from the Laurel Police Department of a motorcycle speeding on U.S. 84 west of Laurel.

Deputies located the motorcycle as it turned on Highway 28 and then onto Springhill Road. Deputies report that the motorcycle was moving at a “high, high rate of speed.”

In a curve, the motorcyclist appeared to lose control of his bike, hitting a GMC Yukon head-on, deputies said.

Page, who was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries.