Pace of new Mississippi coronavirus cases still near record high, but may show signs of flattening

Mississippi’s level of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at near-record levels Thursday but may show signs of at least a slight slow-down in the pace.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 3,425 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 423,599.

In the last 14 days, 47,475 new cases have been found in the state. That’s more cases in two weeks than in all but three other months since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21 59,185 February ’21 19,794 March ’21 10,351 April ’21 6,754 May ’21 5,931 June ’21 4,051 July ’21 21,741 August ’21 (MTD) 80,094

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically, means approximately 2.7 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 34 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 8,214.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Wednesday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,200 on Thursday. It was the fourth day in a row that the weekly average has been lower than the prior day’s statistic.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,391 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County