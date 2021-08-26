Pace of new Mississippi coronavirus cases still near record high, but may show signs of flattening

Mississippi’s level of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at near-record levels Thursday but may show signs of at least a slight slow-down in the pace.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 3,425 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 423,599.

In the last 14 days, 47,475 new cases have been found in the state. That’s more cases in two weeks than in all but three other months since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         80,094

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means approximately 2.7 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 34 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 8,214.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Wednesday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,200 on Thursday. It was the fourth day in a row that the weekly average has been lower than the prior day’s statistic.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,391 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3922 102 83 17
Alcorn 4440 80 130 20
Amite 1684 48 57 9
Attala 2840 79 187 36
Benton 1256 25 47 10
Bolivar 5514 140 237 33
Calhoun 2291 36 36 6
Carroll 1462 34 52 11
Chickasaw 2524 60 61 15
Choctaw 1050 21 11 0
Claiborne 1189 32 46 9
Clarke 2436 81 129 31
Clay 2559 60 41 5
Coahoma 3479 90 132 12
Copiah 3789 75 102 12
Covington 3723 87 142 39
De Soto 26540 300 120 26
Forrest 11799 195 280 59
Franklin 1016 26 41 5
George 3867 59 62 9
Greene 1817 39 57 6
Grenada 3153 92 154 32
Hancock 6223 94 71 15
Harrison 28472 381 518 73
Hinds 28293 516 832 137
Holmes 2350 79 106 20
Humphreys 1120 34 34 9
Issaquena 184 6 0 0
Itawamba 3810 84 135 24
Jackson 20440 286 266 37
Jasper 2838 51 45 2
Jefferson 815 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1498 37 9 1
Jones 11636 187 227 43
Kemper 1256 34 49 10
Lafayette 7326 129 190 55
Lamar 9241 103 55 12
Lauderdale 10278 263 459 102
Lawrence 1827 29 27 2
Leake 3562 79 92 16
Lee 12900 190 223 43
Leflore 4143 131 239 55
Lincoln 4689 122 199 40
Lowndes 9011 159 266 64
Madison 12887 246 410 70
Marion 3599 88 160 24
Marshall 5357 110 65 15
Monroe 5555 144 191 55
Montgomery 1533 47 54 9
Neshoba 5860 188 210 59
Newton 3290 67 87 15
Noxubee 1584 36 37 6
Oktibbeha 6079 109 227 36
Panola 5432 112 104 15
Pearl River 7332 175 209 42
Perry 1697 42 23 9
Pike 4695 122 136 37
Pontotoc 5241 83 86 13
Prentiss 3817 64 101 15
Quitman 939 20 0 0
Rankin 19269 320 478 66
Scott 4060 83 116 19
Sharkey 572 20 45 8
Simpson 3789 101 159 20
Smith 2224 40 72 8
Stone 3096 43 85 14
Sunflower 3842 100 124 20
Tallahatchie 2024 45 50 7
Tate 3792 90 80 19
Tippah 3871 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2841 75 102 27
Tunica 1345 29 18 2
Union 5102 84 132 23
Walthall 1809 53 69 13
Warren 5848 139 173 38
Washington 6184 142 193 41
Wayne 3661 56 80 13
Webster 1633 34 62 12
Wilkinson 908 33 25 5
Winston 2713 88 130 39
Yalobusha 1986 43 82 22
Yazoo 3871 82 149 20
Total 423,599 8,214 10,934 2,039

