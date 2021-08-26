Man charged with murder after he returned to retrieve cellphone at scene of fatal shooting, Mississippi police say

A man who returned to retrieve a cellphone at the scene of a fatal shooting has been charged with murder.

Jackson police report that Tyrunte Spann returned to retrieve the phone at the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Capital and Clifton streets.

Police say an unidentified victim was shot in the face and died at the scene.

Jackson police say that a cellphone was found at the scene and that Spann returned to retrieve the phone as investigators were examining the device.

Spann was then transported to police headquarters and interviewed, where he was then charged with murder.