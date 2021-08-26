Mississippi police arrest man charged with murder of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana

A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Louisiana was arrested on murder charges in Mississippi Thursday.

Davonta Verret, 23, was arrested on Aug. 26 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Verret is accused of shooting at a vehicle at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 22 in Houma, Louisiana. Eight-year-old Treyce Bryant was struck in the back seat of the car and was carried to a local hospital by a man and a woman. Bryant was pronounce dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a result of a feud between Verret and the man in the car. The shooting remains under investigation.

Verret is awaiting extradition to Houma.