Three arrested in Southeast Mississippi marijuana growing operation

Published 6:32 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Three people have been arrested and 134 marijuana plants have been seized after the discovery of  a marijuana growing operation in Southeast Mississippi.

State and local law enforcement conducted a marijuana eradication operation in Wayne and Clarke counties.

During the operation, authorities seized 134 marijuana plants, three pounds of processed marijuana and 30 firearms.

Three people were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Authorities with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Army National Guard, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the operation.

 

mississippi crime

