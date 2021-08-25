Louisiana Police: High School student shot, killed after getting off of school bus

An 18-year-old Bogalusa High School student was shot and killed Monday afternoon, shortly after getting off the school bus, according to Major Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department.

O’Berry said that BPD officers received a call at about 3:45 p.m. Monday concerning “shots fired” in the area of Dan Street and Hickory Avenue. As they investigated the area, they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene, O’Berry said.

O’Berry said that the victim was later identified as Aaron Brown, 18, a student at BHS.

Police believe that Brown had recently gotten off the school bus and was walking down the street, when someone pulled up in a vehicle and shot him multiple times, O’Berry said.

“Detectives are currently following leads,” O’Berry said Tuesday. “We also went to Bogalusa High School today and spoke to the students.”

O’Berry said that although the police have leads, they also welcome the public to provide any other information that they might have about this incident. The BPD tip line is 985-732-6238.