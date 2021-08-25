Body of Mississippi man’s 2-year-old grandson recovered after being swept away in Tennessee flooding

The miracle a Southaven grandfather was hoping for was not to be when the search for his 2-year-old grandson lost in the floodwaters in Middle Tennessee came to a sad ending.

The body of 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow was found in Waverly, Tennessee Tuesday night. A DNA test confirmed the identity of the 2-year-old boy who was lost in the flooding in Middle Tennessee this week.

Chris Hixson, the boy’s grandfather, works in Southaven and went to Waverly to help search for his grandson.

Kellen was with his mother and five older siblings when the flooding hit. They were at their apartment — the same apartment complex where two twin 7-month-olds were also taken by floodwaters.

While Hixson was traveling almost daily to Waverly to help search for the child. his workplace at Southaven RV & Marine, collected donations to help with relief efforts.

People have dropped off water, clothes, diapers and non-perishables. Donations continue to be accepted until Friday.