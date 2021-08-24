Mississippi grandfather holding out for miracle after 2-year-old grandson went missing in Tennessee floodwaters

Published 8:14 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man is holding out for a miracle in hopes that his grandson is found alive after the 2-year-old went missing when floodwaters swept through the child’s home.

Chris Hixson told WREG in Memphis that he has been driving daily from his home in Southaven to Waverly, Tennessee, to help search for his grandson Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, who has been missing since Saturday. Waverly is approximately 2 1/2 hours from Southhaven.

When the floodwaters inundated the apartment complex Kellen and his family were living in, his parents tried to get all five of their children to safety, but Hixson said the parents were unable to reach Kellen before a surge of water swept through the apartment and into the back bedroom where Kellen was sleeping.

Kellen Burrow-Vaughn is two years old and has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex.

Hixson said everyone is praying for a miracle that Kellen is found safe.

More News

Dr. Dobbs says he’s receiving threatening phone calls about his family; Mississippi’s top doc clears air on conspiracy vs. truth

Former Ole Miss student to plead guilty in 2019 killing of classmate

Mississippi hires army of medical workers to help hospitals with COVID-19 surge; governor says feds likely to repay $80M price tag

Mississippi woman who blames $300K theft on shopping addiction won’t serve prison time

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article