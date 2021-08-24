Man found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Mississippi motel room.

Jackson police found the victim shot multiple times at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Best Value Inn on Interstate 55 in north Jackson.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has since identified the victim as Laron Tyrell Alexander, 36.

Jackson police say witnesses report hearing shots fired from the second floor of the motel and saw a man with dreads in a dark grey Chevy was seen leaving the scene afterward.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).