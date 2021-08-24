Man found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room
Published 5:43 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Mississippi motel room.
Jackson police found the victim shot multiple times at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Best Value Inn on Interstate 55 in north Jackson.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has since identified the victim as Laron Tyrell Alexander, 36.
Jackson police say witnesses report hearing shots fired from the second floor of the motel and saw a man with dreads in a dark grey Chevy was seen leaving the scene afterward.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).