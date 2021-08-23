What could Donald Trump say to get supporters to boo him? ‘Take the vaccines’ will do it in Alabama

Former President Donald Trump’s fanbase is known for packing venues to show their support, but one crowd in Alabama Saturday briefly booed him for daring to suggest they should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trump was speaking to a rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday when he mentioned the amazing results of the U.S. developing three successful vaccines against COVID-19 in record time during his administration’s project “Warp Speed.”

“You know what?” Trump asked the crowd. “I believe totally in your freedoms. You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend – take the vaccines. I did it – it’s good.”

The crowd grew quiet after his statement and boos could be heard in the background of video clips of the speech.

Trump didn’t shy away from the issue despite the crowd’s reaction.

“That’s alright. You got your freedoms,” Trump said. “But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. I’ll call Alabama say, ‘Hey you know what?’ but it is working. But you do have your freedoms.”

Alabama remains one of the states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates and one of the states with the fastest-growing numbers of new COVID cases.