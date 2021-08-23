Weekend coronavirus stats: Mississippi reports thousands more cases, dozens more deaths from COVID-19

Published 9:29 am Monday, August 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported thousands of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and dozens of deaths over the weekend, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,249 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 413,498. The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         69,993

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means more than 2.3 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 56 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 8,047.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Monday, only 37 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 3,502 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose again to another new record to 3,460 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3872 99 83 17
Alcorn 4341 78 129 20
Amite 1638 46 57 9
Attala 2787 78 187 36
Benton 1223 25 47 10
Bolivar 5459 139 237 33
Calhoun 2203 36 36 6
Carroll 1434 33 51 10
Chickasaw 2482 60 61 15
Choctaw 1025 21 11 0
Claiborne 1174 32 46 9
Clarke 2366 81 124 31
Clay 2483 58 41 5
Coahoma 3430 88 132 12
Copiah 3715 72 101 12
Covington 3606 87 142 39
De Soto 26087 297 119 26
Forrest 11469 187 278 58
Franklin 997 26 41 5
George 3698 58 61 9
Greene 1772 39 57 6
Grenada 3093 92 154 32
Hancock 5982 93 71 15
Harrison 27625 361 509 72
Hinds 27729 505 830 137
Holmes 2305 77 106 20
Humphreys 1115 34 34 9
Issaquena 183 6 0 0
Itawamba 3687 84 135 24
Jackson 19808 275 265 37
Jasper 2779 49 44 2
Jefferson 803 30 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1458 37 9 1
Jones 11336 180 227 43
Kemper 1231 31 46 9
Lafayette 7243 129 190 55
Lamar 9071 99 54 12
Lauderdale 10012 257 458 102
Lawrence 1766 28 27 2
Leake 3476 77 92 16
Lee 12583 189 223 43
Leflore 4089 130 239 55
Lincoln 4613 121 198 40
Lowndes 8748 157 266 64
Madison 12619 242 405 70
Marion 3484 87 160 24
Marshall 5243 108 65 15
Monroe 5324 141 191 55
Montgomery 1503 47 54 9
Neshoba 5768 184 209 59
Newton 3233 66 87 15
Noxubee 1558 36 37 6
Oktibbeha 5959 102 227 36
Panola 5352 112 104 15
Pearl River 7002 170 204 40
Perry 1652 42 23 9
Pike 4516 120 136 37
Pontotoc 5131 82 86 13
Prentiss 3670 64 100 15
Quitman 935 20 0 0
Rankin 18703 314 472 65
Scott 3970 82 116 19
Sharkey 569 20 45 8
Simpson 3736 97 160 20
Smith 2160 40 68 8
Stone 3009 40 85 14
Sunflower 3821 98 124 20
Tallahatchie 2001 45 50 7
Tate 3762 89 80 19
Tippah 3780 74 120 14
Tishomingo 2720 73 102 27
Tunica 1318 29 18 2
Union 4995 83 132 23
Walthall 1768 52 69 13
Warren 5708 134 172 38
Washington 6110 142 193 41
Wayne 3557 54 79 12
Webster 1557 32 62 12
Wilkinson 894 33 25 5
Winston 2642 87 130 39
Yalobusha 1952 43 82 22
Yazoo 3821 82 149 20
Total 413,498 8,047 10,880 2,031

