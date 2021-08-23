Police seek help in catching ‘armed and dangerous’ Mississippi murder suspect; have you seen him?

Mississippi law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help to locate a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they’re looking for Keontra Dunn, 22, of Brookhaven.

Investigators say the shooting happened Friday night or Saturday morning, but they did not release the name of the 20-year-old male victim or the circumstances of the murder.

Dunn is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle, deputies said.

Dunn is described as 6’2″ and approximately 290 pounds. He was last spotted Sunday in Copiah County.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (601) 587-2961, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (601) 833-5231 or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.