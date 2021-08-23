Mississippi man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography

A Mississippi man was sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography on Monday.

Gunner Nathaniel Speed, 25, of Wesson, was reportedly found with more than 150 pictures and videos of minors having sex on his phone after being stopped by Flowood Police Department for a traffic violation on Nov. 15, 2019.

Speed was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $214,301.43 in restitution.

The case is part of a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Flowood Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.

