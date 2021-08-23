100 pounds of marijuana plants discovered being grown at Mississippi home. 2 arrested each with $1 million bonds.

Published 6:10 am Monday, August 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One million dollar bonds were set for two suspects after a major drug raid in East Mississippi lead to the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana pants.

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson after the couple were discovered growing approximately 50 marijuana plants at a home near the Wayne-Clarke County line.

John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson were each charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $1,020,000 for each suspect.

The drug raid took place with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (air patrol) and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

