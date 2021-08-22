Mississippi Power utility crews headed to New York City to aid in power restoration after tropical storm

Mississippi Power will support fellow utility companies in New York following Tropical Storm Henri’s landfall.

A storm team of more than 30 linemen, engineers and support personnel along with 50 additional contracted employees left Sunday morning to travel north on a two-day journey to assist customers in the New York City area.

“We’re packed and prepared to stay as long as it takes to get the job done,” said Team Lead Patrick Leathers. “Our crews are happy to help our northern neighbors because we know they would return the favor when the time comes and it’s our customers in need.”

Mississippi Power will work to restore power to customers of at least three utility companies as Henri prepares to make landfall in the New England and Long Island area Sunday morning as a tropical storm. Tropical storm conditions including heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds are currently expected into Monday morning.

“We are fortunate that our customers were not impacted by this particular system, however, we want to be able to lend a hand whenever we can,” said Support Team Lead Stellamarie Rodriguez. “Restoration trips like this one help keep us storm-ready for our customers back home.”

Mississippi Power will provide photos and updates from the field as crews work to restore power.

Now in its 96th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 190,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. With nearly 160 megawatts of approved solar energy capacity, Mississippi Power is the largest partner in providing renewable energy in the state of Mississippi.