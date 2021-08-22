Mississippi Police: Suspect arrested after 39-year-old mother dies after being shot waiting at Jackson traffic light
Published 5:59 am Sunday, August 22, 2021
A suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old mother at a Jackson traffic light has been arrested.
Jackson police say Charity Barnes has been arrested after being identified as a suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting of 39-year-old Melissa Turner.
Turner was shot once in the shoulder while waiting at a traffic light at approximately 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and West Street.
Turner’s 16-year-old son was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to Jackson news reports.
The shooting remains under investigation.