Mississippi Police: Suspect arrested after 39-year-old mother dies after being shot waiting at Jackson traffic light

Published 5:59 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old mother at a Jackson traffic light has been arrested.

Jackson police say Charity Barnes has been arrested after being identified as a suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting of 39-year-old Melissa Turner.

Turner was shot once in the shoulder while waiting at a traffic light at approximately 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and West Street.

Turner’s 16-year-old son was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to Jackson news reports.

The shooting remains under investigation.

