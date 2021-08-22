Mississippi police make arrest after fatal shooting at apartment complex Saturday

Published 5:49 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

Mississippi police say they have mad an arrest following the fatal shooting at an Oxford apartment complex early Saturday.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Links Apartments for a report of a male who had been shot. A description of a suspect’s vehicle was released soon after. The vehicle was subsequently stopped by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Two person’s of interest were taken into custody and transported back to Oxford.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where they were able to stabilize him enough to get transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Around 6 a.m. the victim succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to OPD.

An arrest has been made in the murder, according to OPD, and more information will be released after the suspect is formally charged.

“At this time, our hearts go out to the family of the victim. Please keep them in your prayers,” said Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing and OPD asks if anyone has any information to contact them at 662-232-2400.

