Search under way for Mississippi man believed to be lost in Alaska national park

The search continued Saturday for a Vicksburg man reported missing since Aug. 19 in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

According to information from the National Park Service, David White, 40, was reported missing after he did not check in by InReach during a hunting trip in the Jacksina/Canyon Creek area of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

The park is the largest national park in America, according to the Park Service.

NPS spokesperson Carrie Wittmer said Saturday more search teams were going into the area to look for White.

According to a press release from NPS, National Park Service rangers were notified Monday evening that the last time White checked in was Aug. 12. On Aug. 17, 18 and 19, park rangers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers flew over the area looking for signs of hunters in need of assistance.

Search teams in the field are made up of NPS rangers and Alaska Wildlife troopers, including Alaska Wildlife Trooper and National Park Service fixed-wing aircraft, a contracted helicopter and personnel on the ground.