Mississippi woman’s live video on social media of herself driving, brandishing a firearm leads to arrest, possible 10 years in prison

A Mississippi woman’s video of herself driving and displaying a firearm landed her in court facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty got possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Williesia Laquanda Williams, 29, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on December 13, 2019, Williams made a live social media video of herself driving and displaying a firearm. At that time, Williams was on parole and her parole officer saw the video. That evening, Williams was stopped by a Natchez police officer for a traffic violation and arrested for possessing the firearm as a convicted felon. Williams had been previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer and possessing cocaine.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway is prosecuting the case.

