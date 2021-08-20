Mississippi sheriff: Two arrested after children tested positive for crystal meth from drug use in homes

In the past two months, Mississippi deputies in Perry County have arrested two people in connection with crimes against children.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that the arrests stem from two separate cases conducted by Mississippi Child Protective Services.

Each case the children tested positive for Crystal Meth and involved drug use in the home by parents.

Janis Marie Pitts, 47, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. Pitts was arrested on July 22, 2021, and her bond was set at $30,000.

Morgan Lashae Leger, 26, was also arrested and charged with felony child abuse. Leger was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, and her bond was set at $20,000.