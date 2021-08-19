Mississippi woman sentenced for stealing over $4 million in Medicaid fraud

Published 4:58 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the sentencing of a person accused of stealing over $4 million in Medicaid fraud.

Regina Thomas, owner of Total Healthcare Network, Inc., was sentenced Tuesday on five counts of Medicaid fraud in Hinds County.

Thomas is accused of overbilling and billing for services that were never rendered.

Thomas operated Total Healthcare Network in Jackson until 2019. The company came under investigation where more than $4 million in fraud was discovered between January 2015 and December 2019.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

She must also make restitution of the full $4,091,208.09.

