Mississippi sheriff: Active shooter targeting workers at church killed by deputies

A man who was reportedly shooting at workers at a church was killed by Mississippi deputies who responded to the reports of an active shooter Saturday.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee told Jackson news sources that shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday deputies received numerous reports that shots were being fired at workers at Mt. Zion Church on Blossom Hill Road.

Deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Robert D. Bailey of Blossom Hill Road, from a tree line across the street from the church. Bailey was heavily armed with multiple guns, deputies said.

Deputies then fired shots, killing Bailey.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.