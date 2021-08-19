Image of Mississippi child battling COVID-19 shows just how bad the virus can affect some children

Mississippi’s lone children’s hospital reported Thursday more than two dozen children were hospitalized with COVID-19, but a single photo the hospital shared paints a heart-breaking look inside what COVID-19 can do to some of the Mississippi’s youngest residents.

Along with a social media post regarding the number of children hospitalized, Children’s of Mississippi also shared a photo of Avery Mitchell. His parents signed a release form allowing the photo to be released, the hospital said.

In the photo, nurse Taylor Curtis in the pediatric ICU is caring for Avery who is under 12 years old and thus not eligible to be vaccinated. The photo shows his young body sedated and intubated. A mechanical ventilator is breathing for him.

The social media post had been shared more than 7,000 times by Thursday afternoon.

Children’s of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center said it was treating 28 children with either test-confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That’s the most ever. Eight of those children are in ICU rooms.

All of the children are unvaccinated, but only five of those 28 were too young to have received the vaccine, meaning they’re younger than 12.

“The best way to protect ALL of Mississippi’s kids from COVID-19 is for everyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated,” the hospital said.