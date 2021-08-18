Two teens taken into custody after child shot playing in yard. Teens reportedly firing shots off of nearby bridge.

Two teens have been arrested after child shot while boys were firing shots off of nearby bridge.

WJTV in Jackson reports that two teens, 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another unidentified minor, were taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Magee that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.

Smith County officials report that a child was shot while playing in the yard at the same time Norwood and the other teen were firing shots from a nearby bridge on Goshen Road.

The two teens reportedly left the scene on scooters after being confronted by a family member of the child that was shot.

The teens were later taken into custody at a McLaurin Drive in Magee. Charges are pending against both suspects through the Simpson County Justice Court.