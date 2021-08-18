Two teens taken into custody after child shot playing in yard. Teens reportedly firing shots off of nearby bridge.
Published 9:21 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Two teens have been arrested after child shot while boys were firing shots off of nearby bridge.
WJTV in Jackson reports that two teens, 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another unidentified minor, were taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Magee that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.
Smith County officials report that a child was shot while playing in the yard at the same time Norwood and the other teen were firing shots from a nearby bridge on Goshen Road.
The two teens reportedly left the scene on scooters after being confronted by a family member of the child that was shot.
The teens were later taken into custody at a McLaurin Drive in Magee. Charges are pending against both suspects through the Simpson County Justice Court.