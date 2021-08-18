Mississippi reports ‘hospitals are full’ with another 251 patients waiting in emergency rooms as COVID surge continues

As Mississippi hospitals are being inundated with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, more than 250 patients across the state were being held in hospital emergency rooms awaiting actual hospital beds, the state reported Wednesday.

“Our hospitals are full,” said Dr. Jim Craig, senior director of the office of health protection with the Mississippi State Department of Health. “As of 8 a.m. today, 251 Mississippians are waiting in an emergency room for a hospital bed.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state’s health care system is stressed to the max, despite federal and outside resources that have brought in additional resources to help open up field hospitals.

“We have overwhelmed the system,” Dobbs said. “Make no mistake, we’re in the crisis standard of care mode.”

On Wednesday, Mississippi reported a new record high for COVID-19 patients hospitalized was set the prior day.

Hospitals in Mississippi reported Tuesday that 1,623 confirmed COVID-19 patients filled hospital rooms with another 59 suspected COVID cases also in hospitals. A record 447 COVID patients were in ICU rooms, with 316 patients were on ventilators.

Craig said that early Wednesday, their system showed the state had six ICU beds were available, but 46 patients waiting for those beds.

“So we’re back to having no ICU beds in the state again,” he said.