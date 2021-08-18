Man gets prison time for role in theft of 25 firearms, more than $50,000 in jewelry from Mississippi pawnshop

A man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the theft of firearms from a Mississippi pawnshop, federal prosecutors said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers sentenced Dominic Deshawn Turner, of Killeen, Texas, on Monday to 39 months in prison for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer.

The sentence marks the conclusion of a two-year investigation and prosecution of a 2019 robbery of Krosstown Trade & Pawn in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said in a news release. Three other men have been previously sentenced for their roles in the robbery, while a fourth suspect died prior to arrest.

Court records show that on Feb. 20, 2019, Krosstown was robbed at gunpoint and the owner, who was working in the store at the time, was assaulted. Five people stole 25 firearms and more than $49,000 worth of jewelry.

Nine days later, several of the stolen firearms and jewelry were recovered by detectives from the Killeen, Texas Police Department. Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Mississippi also found additional stolen weapons in Clarksdale and Grenada, Mississippi.

“Effective collaboration and coordination between ATF Agents and local law enforcement officers across multiple states was critical to the success of this investigation and prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “Not only were they able to bring justice to the victim of this crime, but they were able to recover many of the firearms stolen, preventing future violent crimes.”