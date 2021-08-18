Leaders in North Mississippi ask state for field hospital as COVID-19 overwhelms resources in region

Published 11:53 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Leaders in North Mississippi are asking the state to open a field hospital and COVID-19 testing facility as the region strains to keeping up with rising virus cases.

WREG News in Memphis reports that DeSoto County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution sending the request for testing facilities and a field hospital to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Officials report that there are no ICU beds available the county’s two hospitals and that doctors and clinics are unable to keep up with the demand for tests.

Tuesday evening, DeSoto officials said the Mississippi State Department of Health had approved their request for a testing facility in the county. The testing would be done five days a week, but no start date was set.

The state has set up two field hospitals in Jackson, both set up in the parking garage at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

 

