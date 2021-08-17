Nearly 50,000 Mississippians have contracted coronavirus this month – and there are 14 days left

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The COVID-19 coronavirus continued to spread rapidly across Mississippi Tuesday as the state’s 14-day, daily average topped 3,000 for the first time.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 3,323 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 392,309.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year began except January.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         48,804

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means more than 1.6 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 67 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,880.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 3,394 on Tuesday. The 7-day average remained at the second-highest level since the pandemic began. The record was set Monday with 3,418.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to another new record to 3,017 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since the pandemic began and broke the prior record that was set on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3800 93 83 17
Alcorn 4052 76 130 20
Amite 1558 44 57 9
Attala 2694 77 187 36
Benton 1183 25 47 10
Bolivar 5291 137 237 33
Calhoun 2067 34 36 6
Carroll 1378 32 51 10
Chickasaw 2416 60 61 15
Choctaw 953 20 11 0
Claiborne 1139 32 46 9
Clarke 2155 81 123 31
Clay 2314 56 41 5
Coahoma 3347 86 131 12
Copiah 3563 70 100 12
Covington 3441 86 142 39
De Soto 25113 290 115 24
Forrest 10776 176 274 57
Franklin 949 26 41 5
George 3432 57 61 9
Greene 1644 39 57 6
Grenada 2953 90 154 32
Hancock 5320 91 71 15
Harrison 25536 349 509 72
Hinds 26784 489 828 136
Holmes 2221 75 105 20
Humphreys 1090 33 34 9
Issaquena 180 6 0 0
Itawamba 3484 83 135 24
Jackson 18642 270 263 37
Jasper 2643 49 44 2
Jefferson 789 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1371 35 9 1
Jones 10525 178 226 43
Kemper 1179 31 46 9
Lafayette 7098 128 187 55
Lamar 8597 95 54 12
Lauderdale 9419 252 458 102
Lawrence 1645 27 27 2
Leake 3311 77 92 16
Lee 12044 185 223 43
Leflore 3978 127 239 55
Lincoln 4438 119 198 40
Lowndes 8200 155 263 63
Madison 12044 239 405 70
Marion 3289 85 160 24
Marshall 5063 106 65 15
Monroe 4978 139 191 55
Montgomery 1442 47 54 9
Neshoba 5475 183 209 59
Newton 3092 65 87 15
Noxubee 1498 36 35 6
Oktibbeha 5665 101 226 36
Panola 5115 112 104 15
Pearl River 6419 166 202 40
Perry 1510 41 23 9
Pike 4218 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4882 78 86 13
Prentiss 3403 64 100 15
Quitman 915 20 0 0
Rankin 17473 309 472 65
Scott 3833 81 116 19
Sharkey 555 19 45 8
Simpson 3576 96 160 20
Smith 2039 39 68 8
Stone 2828 38 85 14
Sunflower 3729 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1937 45 50 7
Tate 3674 89 80 19
Tippah 3587 74 120 14
Tishomingo 2578 71 102 27
Tunica 1256 28 18 2
Union 4806 80 132 23
Walthall 1651 52 69 13
Warren 5366 130 169 38
Washington 5980 142 193 41
Wayne 3270 53 79 12
Webster 1441 32 62 12
Wilkinson 883 33 25 5
Winston 2556 86 130 39
Yalobusha 1880 41 82 22
Yazoo 3691 79 149 20
Total 392,309 7,880 10,850 2,026

