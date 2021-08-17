Mississippi man dies while trying to cross highway

Published 7:18 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed when he was hit by a truck as he was trying to walk across a highway Sunday.

A trooper from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the accident involving a pedestrian on US 98 east around 12:09 p.m.

A semi-truck was traveling east on US 98 when a man, later identified as Darrell Wayne Lawrence, 55, was walking across the eastbound lane of the highway.

The truck hit Lawrence, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

