Mississippi driver killed after he got out of truck in Indiana intersection Tuesday morning

A Mississippi truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle after he got out of his truck at an Indiana intersection.

Wishtv.com reports that David Young, 68, of Tupelo was struck by a vehicle in Shelby County, Indiana, Tuesday morning shortly before 12:45 a.m. when deputies were called to the intersection of 425 West and Smithland Road for a report of a person struck.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a semi-truck sitting in the intersection with its headlights and flashers on. Young had gotten out of his truck for an unknown reason, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Young apparently ran out into the path of another vehicle that was approaching the intersection. Young was hit by the vehicle, driven Noah Horton, 19, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Horton was not injured in the fatal crash.