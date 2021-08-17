COVID-19 outbreak closes down Mississippi sheriff’s main office, training center

A COVID-19 outbreak has caused the closure of a Mississippi sheriff’s main office and training center.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Joe Berlin says that the Delta Variant outbreak has affected several staff members including those based at the main office, which will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday, August 23.

JCSD personnel who work in the main office and training center will be working from home while both locations are sanitized, the release said..

The outbreak has not affected operation as emergency functions are still ongoing. Deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are still responding to calls.

Residents should continue to call 911 to report emergencies or 601-425-3147 for non-emergency questions or incidents.