Mississippi children hospitalized with COVID on rise, state hospital reports

Published 9:36 am Monday, August 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A caregiver attends to a sick child at Children's of Mississippi hospital. (file photo, courtesy Children's of Mississippi)

Mississippi’s only children’s hospital reported a rise in hospitalized children with COVID-19 on Monday after slight declines late last week.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center, which operates the Children’s of Mississippi hospital, reported early Monday that they were caring for 22 who are positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday the hospital had reported it was caring for 15 children with COVID-19.

Earlier last week, the hospital reported it had 26 children patients with COVID-19.

On Saturday, a Mississippi 8th-grader, identified by social media users as Mkayla Robinson, reportedly died just days after testing positive for COVID-19. It was unclear whether or not COVID was the cause of her death or whether or not she had been vaccinated.

