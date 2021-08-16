The Latest: Coronavirus cases soar across Mississippi as new record set

Published 9:00 am Monday, August 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus continues to break records Monday after the state reported nearly 8,000 new cases since Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,839 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 388,986.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year began except January.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         45,481

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means more than 1.5 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 52 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,813

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 3,418 on Monday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Monday’s average broke the previous 7-day average which was set Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,892 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since the pandemic began and broke the prior record that was set on Friday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3790 93 83 17
Alcorn 3985 76 130 20
Amite 1547 44 57 9
Attala 2653 76 187 36
Benton 1170 25 47 10
Bolivar 5277 137 237 33
Calhoun 2058 33 36 6
Carroll 1374 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2409 60 61 15
Choctaw 939 20 10 0
Claiborne 1132 32 46 9
Clarke 2126 81 123 31
Clay 2281 55 41 5
Coahoma 3336 86 130 12
Copiah 3553 70 100 12
Covington 3416 86 142 39
De Soto 24982 288 113 24
Forrest 10681 172 272 54
Franklin 944 25 41 5
George 3372 56 61 9
Greene 1622 38 57 6
Grenada 2939 90 154 32
Hancock 5269 90 71 15
Harrison 25279 345 505 72
Hinds 26614 479 828 136
Holmes 2198 75 105 20
Humphreys 1075 33 34 9
Issaquena 180 6 0 0
Itawamba 3466 83 135 24
Jackson 18385 266 258 36
Jasper 2620 49 44 2
Jefferson 788 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1365 35 9 1
Jones 10420 176 226 43
Kemper 1173 31 44 9
Lafayette 7077 128 187 55
Lamar 8518 94 54 12
Lauderdale 9324 252 457 102
Lawrence 1638 27 27 2
Leake 3256 77 92 16
Lee 11946 185 223 43
Leflore 3953 127 239 55
Lincoln 4431 119 198 40
Lowndes 8143 154 262 63
Madison 11955 237 405 70
Marion 3266 85 160 24
Marshall 5058 106 65 15
Monroe 4929 138 191 55
Montgomery 1434 46 54 9
Neshoba 5421 182 209 59
Newton 3061 65 87 15
Noxubee 1480 36 35 6
Oktibbeha 5608 100 222 36
Panola 5096 112 104 15
Pearl River 6330 165 201 40
Perry 1501 40 23 8
Pike 4190 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4836 77 86 13
Prentiss 3371 64 100 15
Quitman 909 20 0 0
Rankin 17279 303 470 65
Scott 3798 79 116 18
Sharkey 554 19 45 8
Simpson 3535 96 160 20
Smith 2012 37 68 8
Stone 2788 38 85 14
Sunflower 3704 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1930 45 50 7
Tate 3664 88 80 19
Tippah 3553 71 120 14
Tishomingo 2554 70 102 27
Tunica 1252 27 18 2
Union 4774 79 132 23
Walthall 1645 52 69 13
Warren 5289 129 169 38
Washington 5917 141 193 41
Wayne 3236 51 79 11
Webster 1418 32 62 12
Wilkinson 878 33 25 5
Winston 2546 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1860 41 82 22
Yazoo 3651 79 149 20
Total 388,986 7,813 10,824 2,019

