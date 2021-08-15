Small Mississippi town seeks public’s help after woman found murdered at her house

Police investigators in a small Mississippi town are seeking the public’s help after the murder of an elderly woman who was killed in her home.

Amory Police say they received a 911 call from a residence on 12th Avenue North in Amory on Thursday and upon investigation found the body of a woman in her house.

Although the police have released no information about the victim or the circumstances of her death, she was identified by media outlets as Judy Baxter. She was reportedly in her 70s.

Another woman was assaulted in the area Friday night in the same area, but police say they cannot connect those two crimes together. The victim in the Friday assault was not seriously injured.

“The times in this world have changed,” Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said. “Lock your vehicles and your doors at night. Be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious between 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Thursday is asked to contact the Golden Triangle Crimestopper at 800-530-7151.