Mississippi school districts shut down campuses after COVID-19 outbreaks

As Mississippi schools across the state are struggling with COVID-19 cases and quarantines, one district has voted to shut down completely for 14 days and another district has done the same for four of six schools in its district.

On Sunday, two more schools in the Hancock County School district announced they would close to in-person instruction for two weeks and transition to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreaks. East Hancock Elementary School and Hancock Middle School will be closed for 14 days, the district reported.

Sunday’s announcement means four of the district’s six school campuses have closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks since school started back on August 3.

Late last week, officials with the Pearl River County School District voted to close all of its campuses and switch to virtual learning effective Monday.