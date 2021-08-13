Lucky 13, his daughter’s basketball number, earns Mississippi man $95K lottery jackpot

Published 9:00 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number 13 really paid out for a Lincoln County man who claimed the $95,000 jackpot from the Aug. 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. He visited headquarters today, Friday the 13th, to claim his prize.

He chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for last night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

He purchased the winning ticket from Tobacco Mart at 217 Hwy 51 in Brookhaven. The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 1-13-24-29-33.

