Mississippi’s capital city investigating 90th homicide of 2021 after man found dead in truck

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating its 90th homicide of the year after police found a Jackson man dead in his truck.

Jackson police say Robert Williams was shot while sitting in his truck around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Booker T Washington Street.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man who was in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was also shot once in the arm and was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say someone in a white car pulled up, fired shots into the truck, and then sped off. The investigation is ongoing.

More News

Mississippi man charged with murdering his 1-year-old daughter

Boaters struck three children tubing then fled, Louisiana sheriff says

Record number of COVID-19 cases will result in nearly 100 more deaths and 100s of hospitalized, top doctor says

Police waiting on autopsy to determine next steps after fetus found in box of paper towels in Mississippi storage unit

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required