Mississippi coroner: Remains of baby found in storage unit

Published 10:24 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of what appeared to be a the remains of a human fetus found in a storage unit in Natchez.

Adams County Corner James Lee said that he was called to a storage unit at 6 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the discovery of “what appeared to be a fetus in a box of paper hand towels” in a storage unit near Liberty Road.

“This was horrible that someone delivered a baby in that storage room and left it there,” Lee said.

Lee said he estimates that the gestational age of the fetus is between 16 and 24 weeks old.

“I just don’t know why a mother would do something like that,” Lee said.

