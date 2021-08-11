Neshoba County leads nation in new COVID-19 cases, two other Mississippi counties in top 5

Three Mississippi counties are in the top five U.S. counties with new COVID-19 cases reported in the last seven days.

Less than two weeks after thousands of people gathered for the annual Neshoba County Fair, the county tops the list of new cases per capita in the country.

Data from the New York Times, reports that Neshoba County averaged 77 cases per day, a 626% increase in new cases in the last 14 days.

In that same time period, Neshoba County saw a 241% increase in hospitalizations. Only 27% percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated in the county.

With 263 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the county tops the list of counties with new cases of the virus.

The top five counties with the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days are”

Neshoba County, 263 cases per 100,000 people

Dimmitt County, Texas, 192 cases per 100,000 people

Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, 188 cases per 100,000 people

George County, Mississippi, 185 cases per 100,000 people

Stone County, Mississippi, 182 cases per 100,000 people

On Tuesday, Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall called on Gov. Tate Reeves to help hospitals and healthcare workers as they face rising numbers.