More than two dozen children now hospitalized with COVID-19 at state’s largest hospital

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A caregiver attends to a sick child at Children's of Mississippi hospital. (file photo, courtesy Children's of Mississippi)

Mississippi’s largest hospital reports three straight days of new record highs for the number of COVID-19 patients including more than two dozen children.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center reported Wednesday that it was treating a record number of COVID-19 patients again with 127 test-confirmed cases or suspected cases.

Of that number, 26 patients are children, UMMC officials reported.

It was the third-straight day of a new record high for hospitalizations.

The hospital reported that 85.7% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

