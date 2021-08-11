Mississippi police: Man who reportedly shot at teenagers — wounding one — found walking on road a mile away carrying shotgun

A Mississippi man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly shot at two teenagers on a Vicksburg road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jason Hendrix, 43, who gave a Halls Ferry address, was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in justice court. Hendrix is accused of shooting at two teenagers, wounding one and damaging the car they were in. The shots that wounded the teen and damaged the car came from a shotgun.

The wounded teen was outside the car when he was hit. He was treated and released from Merit Health River Region, Pace said.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find the teenage boys sitting in a car and one of the youths was wounded in the back. The car they were in was also damaged by gunshots.

Deputies later arrested Hendrix while he was walking on Nine Mile Cutoff Road about one mile from his home where the shooting occurred. He was carrying a shotgun.

The case remains under investigation.