If you contract COVID-19 in Mississippi what are the odds you’ll wind up in the hospital or die?

If you contract COVID-19 in Mississippi what are the chances you’ll get sick enough to need to be hospitalized and or even die?

While no one knows for sure, but the numbers give you a pretty good picture of what’s happened to date.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday these historical averages are as follows:

For every 100 cases, approximately 7 or 8 will end up in the hospital, Dobbs said.

Approximately 2.1 percent of all cases end in death, he said.

If you wind up in the hospital ultimately need ICU care, about one-third of those patients, statistically, will not survive, Dobbs said.

If you wind up on a ventilator the historical odds are even grimmer. Two-thirds of ventilator patients with COVID-19 do not survive, he said.

So to put that in perspective, of the 32,758 new cases found in Mississippi in the last two weeks, approximately 2,300 or more will need hospitalization.

Dobbs said severely ill patients who are hospitalized with COVID can often spend weeks in the hospital. Because of the rapid increase of the delta variant, the number of patients who have been hospitalized for a long time are low, thus the deaths from this current wave still may be a few weeks off.

“We’re going to see a lot of deaths in the coming days, it’s just inevitable,” he said.