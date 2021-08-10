Worse than January: Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases hit new record as virus numbers soar, dozens more die

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases soared to a new record high Tuesday eclipsing the previous high mark set in January. What’s more worrisome is that state health officials say they see no signs of the virus slowing and predict more deaths are around the corner.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 3,488 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours. It was the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, state records indicate.

“Based on historical trends – this (new cases reported Tuesday) will translate into around 73 deaths in coming days, almost all preventable,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning.

Dobbs has continued to urge Mississippians to get vaccinated as the vast majority of current hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 368,549.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July. Only 10 days into the month of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year except January and appears on track to eclipse January’s totals before the end of the month.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         25,044

MSDH reported 36 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,685

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday morning, approximately 39% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 2,640 on Tuesday, the highest level since the pandemic began.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,176 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since January 16.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3619 90 83 17
Alcorn 3759 75 130 20
Amite 1458 43 57 9
Attala 2447 74 187 36
Benton 1120 25 47 10
Bolivar 5160 134 237 33
Calhoun 1889 33 36 6
Carroll 1309 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2291 60 61 15
Choctaw 867 19 10 0
Claiborne 1081 31 46 9
Clarke 1985 80 123 31
Clay 2153 55 41 5
Coahoma 3233 86 129 12
Copiah 3425 69 99 12
Covington 3226 85 140 39
De Soto 24216 286 113 24
Forrest 9860 164 265 53
Franklin 909 24 41 5
George 3090 52 61 9
Greene 1524 35 56 6
Grenada 2805 88 154 32
Hancock 4725 88 70 14
Harrison 23161 343 502 72
Hinds 25616 464 825 135
Holmes 2099 74 104 20
Humphreys 1045 33 34 9
Issaquena 178 6 0 0
Itawamba 3287 82 135 24
Jackson 17086 263 248 36
Jasper 2468 48 44 2
Jefferson 746 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1289 34 9 1
Jones 9760 174 225 43
Kemper 1107 30 44 9
Lafayette 6858 127 187 55
Lamar 7924 92 54 12
Lauderdale 8811 246 457 102
Lawrence 1530 27 27 2
Leake 3061 77 92 16
Lee 11418 181 223 43
Leflore 3789 125 239 55
Lincoln 4321 116 198 40
Lowndes 7557 153 262 63
Madison 11559 233 401 70
Marion 3048 83 160 24
Marshall 4902 106 65 15
Monroe 4546 138 191 55
Montgomery 1380 45 54 9
Neshoba 4938 182 209 59
Newton 2861 65 87 15
Noxubee 1416 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5311 98 222 36
Panola 4895 112 104 15
Pearl River 5745 158 199 40
Perry 1425 38 23 8
Pike 3934 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4656 74 86 13
Prentiss 3177 64 100 15
Quitman 892 19 0 0
Rankin 16575 299 469 65
Scott 3622 77 116 18
Sharkey 531 18 45 8
Simpson 3393 93 160 20
Smith 1918 37 68 8
Stone 2586 38 85 14
Sunflower 3590 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1888 44 50 7
Tate 3610 88 80 19
Tippah 3327 71 121 14
Tishomingo 2474 70 102 27
Tunica 1189 27 18 2
Union 4569 79 132 23
Walthall 1580 50 69 13
Warren 4970 128 169 38
Washington 5784 140 193 41
Wayne 3040 46 79 11
Webster 1314 32 62 12
Wilkinson 822 33 25 5
Winston 2461 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1797 41 82 22
Yazoo 3562 77 149 20
Total 368,549 7,685 10,787 2,016

Print Article

