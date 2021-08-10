Mississippi police: Teen dies after being accidentally shot in ‘lower extremities’

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say a teen has died after being accidentally shot.

WLBT News reports that Jackson police say that a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that happened on Tougaloo Street.

According to the police teen was shot once in the “lower extremities” and died at the scene.

Police say they have recovered the gun involved in the shooting which they are labeling as an accidental shooting.

