Former executive director of Mississippi Fair Commission pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

The former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Stephen Hutton entered the plea in the Madison County Circuit Court Monday.

Hutton has been ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the last seven years to be suspended. For the remaining three years, Hutton will serve a one-year term in the custody of MDOC and then he will be placed in a supervision program.

Hutton will also pay court costs in the amount of $1,442, a district attorney investigative fee of $500, and a MBI investigative fee in the amount of $500, all to be paid at the rate of no less than $100 per month.

Hutton was arrested by Madison police and MBI agents in April 2020.

He was immediately fired from his executive director position.