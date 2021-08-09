Spiking COVID-19 cases will push hundreds of Mississippians to already overflowing hospitals, state doctor says

Mississippi reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the weekend a number that statistically will result in hundreds of those patients needing hospital care at a time when the state’s health care system is near the breaking point, the state’s top medical officer said Monday.

Mississippi reported 6,912 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the total new cases in the last 14 days to 28,273. That’s the highest level since January.

“Keep in mind – this will translate into around 500 new hospitalizations in coming days, and we have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals, and we have > 200 patients waiting in ERs for a room,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on Twitter Monday.

Mississippi’s hospitals have been under stress over the last several weeks as cases began spiking in early July and have continued to rapidly increase. Mississippi’s hospitalization rates last week were very near the record highs from January.