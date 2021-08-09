Mississippi police: 24-year-old woman dead after being shot while driving in Jackson late Sunday night

Published 6:55 am Monday, August 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A woman is dead as she was driving in Jackson Sunday night.

Jackson police report they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodrow Wilson near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Kennedy Wilson, 24, was shot while traveling westbound on Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson was taken to UMMC for treatment. She was later pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for information on the shooter and a motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More News

Deep roots: These Mississippi counties have the most born-and-bred residents who never left

Shootings over weekend kill 4, injure 14 in New Orleans, police say

Yuck, Boo Boo: E. coli outbreak found at Mississippi Jellystone Camp Yogi, state health officials report

Mississippi has no more ICU beds available, leader of state’s largest hospital system says

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required