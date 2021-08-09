Deep roots: These Mississippi counties have the most born-and-bred residents who never left

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi

In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year. Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

#30. Leake County

– Population: 22,792

– Born in Mississippi: 19,271 (84.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,050 (13.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.3%), South (7.8%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 469 (2.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (2.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#29. Newton County

– Population: 21,360

– Born in Mississippi: 18,071 (84.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,977 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.8%), South (8.6%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 259 (1.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.9%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#28. Wayne County

– Population: 20,373

– Born in Mississippi: 17,241 (84.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,934 (14.4% of population)

— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (0.3%), South (12.0%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 160 (0.8% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#27. Bolivar County

– Population: 31,848

– Born in Mississippi: 26,990 (84.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,173 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (0.5%), South (8.4%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 632 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#26. Chickasaw County

– Population: 17,193

– Born in Mississippi: 14,613 (85.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,196 (12.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (0.3%), South (7.4%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 343 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#25. Jasper County

– Population: 16,505

– Born in Mississippi: 14,045 (85.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,410 (14.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (9.3%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 43 (0.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#24. Jefferson Davis County

– Population: 11,339

– Born in Mississippi: 9,661 (85.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,583 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (0.7%), South (8.3%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 71 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#23. Attala County

– Population: 18,437

– Born in Mississippi: 15,734 (85.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,478 (13.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (0.6%), South (8.7%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 170 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#22. Kemper County

– Population: 9,943

– Born in Mississippi: 8,521 (85.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,412 (14.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (0.6%), South (9.2%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 7 (0.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#21. Copiah County

– Population: 28,501

– Born in Mississippi: 24,472 (85.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,483 (12.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (6.3%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 462 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#20. Webster County

– Population: 9,768

– Born in Mississippi: 8,414 (86.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,323 (13.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (0.2%), South (8.8%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 31 (0.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#19. Montgomery County

– Population: 10,068

– Born in Mississippi: 8,700 (86.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,271 (12.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (7.9%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 84 (0.8% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#18. Covington County

– Population: 18,978

– Born in Mississippi: 16,437 (86.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,375 (12.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (9.3%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 115 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#17. Washington County

– Population: 46,057

– Born in Mississippi: 39,956 (86.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,529 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (0.5%), South (7.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 498 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#16. Leflore County

– Population: 29,222

– Born in Mississippi: 25,362 (86.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,206 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (7.2%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 576 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#15. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,499

– Born in Mississippi: 12,605 (86.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,412 (9.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 465 (3.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (2.9%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#14. Coahoma County

– Population: 23,255

– Born in Mississippi: 20,231 (87.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,892 (12.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (0.5%), South (7.7%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 105 (0.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#13. Noxubee County

– Population: 10,700

– Born in Mississippi: 9,310 (87.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,201 (11.2% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (5.9%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 125 (1.2% of population)

— Africa (0.5%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

#12. Franklin County

– Population: 7,733

– Born in Mississippi: 6,746 (87.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 954 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (1.1%), South (9.1%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 29 (0.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#11. Neshoba County

– Population: 29,332

– Born in Mississippi: 25,602 (87.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,174 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (6.0%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 425 (1.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#10. Quitman County

– Population: 7,187

– Born in Mississippi: 6,290 (87.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 861 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (0.3%), South (7.7%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 31 (0.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#9. Sunflower County

– Population: 26,168

– Born in Mississippi: 22,978 (87.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,019 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (0.4%), South (6.3%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 162 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#8. Carroll County

– Population: 10,070

– Born in Mississippi: 8,865 (88.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,202 (11.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (7.3%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 3 (0.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#7. Claiborne County

– Population: 9,089

– Born in Mississippi: 8,019 (88.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 941 (10.4% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.0%), West (0.1%)

– Born in another country: 86 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.8%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#6. Smith County

– Population: 16,009

– Born in Mississippi: 14,205 (88.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,614 (10.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (0.2%), South (7.0%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 152 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#5. Winston County

– Population: 18,229

– Born in Mississippi: 16,189 (88.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,984 (10.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (6.0%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 56 (0.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#4. Humphreys County

– Population: 8,389

– Born in Mississippi: 7,636 (91.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 565 (6.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.9%), West (0.0%)

– Born in another country: 188 (2.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (2.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#3. Sharkey County

– Population: 4,404

– Born in Mississippi: 4,012 (91.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 338 (7.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (0.0%), South (6.2%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 44 (1.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.9%), Oceania (0.0%)

#2. Holmes County

– Population: 17,737

– Born in Mississippi: 16,307 (91.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,365 (7.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (0.3%), South (3.0%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 20 (0.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#1. Issaquena County

– Population: 1,361

– Born in Mississippi: 1,272 (93.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 89 (6.5% of population)

— Midwest (0.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (5.2%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: (0.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)